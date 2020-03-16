|
On March 14, 2020. 58 years old. Beloved husband of Keri Bernstein (nee Malkiel) ; father of Jake Bernstein and Carly Bernstein, and the late Dylan Bernstein; son of Bernard Bernstein and the late Ethel Bernstein (nee Finkelstein); brother of Wendy (David) Geer. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Service on Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely, at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob 2). Shiva will be observed at the late residence Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Cancer Center Development (Gastric Intestinal Cancer Research), 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila. Pa. 19104.
www.Pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 16, 2020