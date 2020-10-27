1/1
MICHAEL CASEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lost his lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease on Oct. 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Marianne (nee Misnik), devoted father to Daniel (Cait), grandfather to Shane, brother to Patricia Searles (Gordon), brother-in-law to Thomas 'Moose' Misnik, Bob (Bonnie) Misnik and Joe 'Hersh' (the late Theresa) Misnik. Loving Uncle to Jennifer, TIm, Amanda and Joe. He leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends. Mike was proud of his Irish heritage and was a proud member of AOH Division 39, the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the West Catholic Alumni Association. Mike enjoyed his family and friends, the beach, all the Philly sports teams, his Irish roots and a cold beer. His family will greet friends on Friday at 9 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. His Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. Instead of formal wear, Mike would love it if you would wear your Irish green, West Catholic colors, Villanova or your favorite Philly sports team attire. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or West Catholic Alumni Assoc. or just raise an ice cold Miller Lite to Mike. www.fletchernasevich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church,
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved