MICHAEL CASEY

Lost his lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease on Oct. 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Marianne (nee Misnik), devoted father to Daniel (Cait), grandfather to Shane, brother to Patricia Searles (Gordon), brother-in-law to Thomas 'Moose' Misnik, Bob (Bonnie) Misnik and Joe 'Hersh' (the late Theresa) Misnik. Loving Uncle to Jennifer, TIm, Amanda and Joe. He leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends. Mike was proud of his Irish heritage and was a proud member of AOH Division 39, the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the West Catholic Alumni Association. Mike enjoyed his family and friends, the beach, all the Philly sports teams, his Irish roots and a cold beer. His family will greet friends on Friday at 9 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. His Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. Instead of formal wear, Mike would love it if you would wear your Irish green, West Catholic colors, Villanova or your favorite Philly sports team attire. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or West Catholic Alumni Assoc. or just raise an ice cold Miller Lite to Mike. www.fletchernasevich.com