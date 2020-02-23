|
COCO
MICHAEL "BIG GUY"
Mike passed away on February 11, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ, at the age of 83. He was born July 11, 1936 and raised in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, PA to Albanian immigrants. He attended Olney High School. He completed his undergraduate education at Michigan State University where he was a student athlete, competing in NCAA gymnastics. He received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1959. After serving in the US Army as an officer in Korea, he returned to Michigan.
He married his wife of 57 years, Gretchen Kiebler. Mike and Gretchen raised 3 children together, Karen, Kelly, and Kip (Cindy).
During his years in the work-force, Mike performed various management roles with DuPont (Wilmington, DE) for 25 years and Fairprene Industrial Products (Fairfield, CT) for 10 years. Those managerial roles included positions in sales, marketing, and executive management. Post retirement, Mike started his own business, Kipco, named after his son. With his new business venture, he was able to snowbird between the shore in Ocean City, NJ and the desert at the Boulder's in Carefree, AZ. Mike and Gretchen filled their homes with numerous friends and family, songs, cards, dance, and many Rob Roy's. In the Coco family, it is a long stand-ing and continuing tradition for everyone to receive a nickname. He was nicknamed "Big Guy' as he was large in stature and athletic build-due to his many years as a gymnast. But it was much more than that which earned him the nickname, Big Guy had a big heart. Big Guy was best known for his love for storytelling, spending time with the Massihs on the beach, and playing the player piano at the shore house. He was a "man's man", always up for a new adventure, and found himself skilled in many different facets in life, mostly self-taught. Big Guy was known to be a great singer, dancer, salesman, sailor, gymnast, golfer, and artist. He was unbelievably charismatic, charming, and full of life. He was often found with a drink in his hand and his wee dog, Tashi, in the other, telling a great story of his times in traveling: from Japan to Puerto Rico to Europe and every town in between. Nothing made him happier than when he was surrounded by his closest family and friends. Big Guy was the modern Renaissance man.
Mike is preceded in passing by his parents, Michael and Niqui Coco; brother, Bill Coco (Virginia); and great nephew, Eric "Ebo" Eberling. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen Coco; sister, Mary Welch (Florian Vavypi); sister-in-law, Virginia Coco; daughter, Karen Coco; and sons, Kelly and Kip Coco. He is also survived by 5 grand-children, Ryan Gray, Jennifer Coco, Kimberly Gray, Katrina Coco, and Taylor Coco and 4 great-grandchildren. Big Guy is remembered by so many who looked to him as a father figure, uncle, grandpa, and friend.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 3 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/;) and the Ebo Strong Foundation
(https://ebostrong.org/)
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020