MICHAEL COLELLA
October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Genoveffa (nee Arcodia). Devoted father of Maria (David) Saggiomo, Amelia (Joseph) McGarvey, and Jennifer (Mario) DeBerardinis. Beloved Pop-pop of Christina (Anthony) Jugan, Angela (William) Miller and Regina (Mark) Maglio, Margo and Victoria DeBerardinis, and Monica McGarvey. Great-grandfather of Anthony and Vincenzo. Brother of Josephine Veneziale, Nicolina O'Rangers and the late Pietro Colella. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing FRIDAY 8:30 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 South Broad Street. Funeral Mass, St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts., 11 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19146. As per the Governor's mandate, please be sure to follow STRICT social distancing and mask wearing guidelines. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
