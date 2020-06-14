MICHAEL CRUMBOCK

CRUMBOCK





On June 5, 2020, age 64. Beloved husband of Pauline (nee Mulrooney) and devoted father of Michael (MaryEllen), Brian (Amy) and Sean (Jennifer). Doting grandfather of Emma, Cameron and Cole. He is also survived by his brother, four sisters and many nieces and nephews. He and Pauline were married for 45 loving years. Mike was incredibly talented and handy in so many ways and quick to offer his help, whether it was fixing your car or offering a hug and advice. Mike was central to so many good times, weddings, Penn State tailgates, Ocean City, MD golf outings and family gatherings, especially with his family in North Wildwood. We will miss him but his memory inspires us to be a good husband, father and friend. Mike's services will be private, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

