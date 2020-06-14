There are no words to express our sadness. We loved Mr. Crum as if he was our own father in many ways. His smile and enthusiasm for life was infectious. He was a shining light in any room he entered. He was naturally good at anything he attempted to do and approached life with integrity and full of love. These are qualities that we have seen passed on to his sons - our friends. We will miss seeing him at happy hours, bbqs, family gatherings and everything in between but we know his light will still shine down upon us in those times moving forward and we feel blessed for the wonderful memories we keep in our hearts. Mike, Mary Ellen, Pauline, Brian and Sean, we love you and are praying for you every day. We hope that in the sadness, you can somehow find peace, understanding and the grace to live life as he would want you tofull of love and laughter.

Eric and Aimee Tysarczyk

Friend