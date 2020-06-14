MICHAEL CRUMBOCK
1955 - 2020
CRUMBOCK
MICHAEL


On June 5, 2020, age 64. Beloved husband of Pauline (nee Mulrooney) and devoted father of Michael (MaryEllen), Brian (Amy) and Sean (Jennifer). Doting grandfather of Emma, Cameron and Cole. He is also survived by his brother, four sisters and many nieces and nephews. He and Pauline were married for 45 loving years. Mike was incredibly talented and handy in so many ways and quick to offer his help, whether it was fixing your car or offering a hug and advice. Mike was central to so many good times, weddings, Penn State tailgates, Ocean City, MD golf outings and family gatherings, especially with his family in North Wildwood. We will miss him but his memory inspires us to be a good husband, father and friend. Mike's services will be private, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Pauline and family,
So sorry to read of Mike's passing. He was always smiling from the first day I met him, working for Mike Rosenello. Please know my thoughts & prayers are with all of you. Love & my best, Kathy McFadyen.
Kathy McFadyen
Acquaintance
June 13, 2020
Pauline .. No words can express how sorry we are for your loss. Our deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family . Mike will be missed.
David and Marlene Fackler
Neighbor
June 12, 2020
There are no words to express our sadness. We loved Mr. Crum as if he was our own father in many ways. His smile and enthusiasm for life was infectious. He was a shining light in any room he entered. He was naturally good at anything he attempted to do and approached life with integrity and full of love. These are qualities that we have seen passed on to his sons - our friends. We will miss seeing him at happy hours, bbqs, family gatherings and everything in between but we know his light will still shine down upon us in those times moving forward and we feel blessed for the wonderful memories we keep in our hearts. Mike, Mary Ellen, Pauline, Brian and Sean, we love you and are praying for you every day. We hope that in the sadness, you can somehow find peace, understanding and the grace to live life as he would want you tofull of love and laughter.
Eric and Aimee Tysarczyk
Friend
June 12, 2020
It was such an honor to have Mike as our friend and neighbor again. My sincere condolences to Pauline, Mike, Brain ,Sean and the Crumbrock family. Mike will truly be miss R.I.P. my friend.
Jack & Bea Butterly
Friend
June 11, 2020
So sorry For your loss I worked with Mike for years..what a great man/coworker...my thoughts and prayers go out to your entire family..with Love Linda
Linda Divincenzo (Slyman)
Coworker
June 11, 2020
We are sorry for your loss, always a smile
Sandy and John Patrick
John Patrick Campbell
June 11, 2020
We offer our sincere condolences to the Crumbock family. Mike always had a smile on his face when we seen him in the neighborhood May he rest in piece and be pain free.
Ginny and Ron Skoczylas
Neighbor
June 11, 2020
We are saddened by your loss. Our hearts are with you always.
John and Bernice Duesler
Friend
June 10, 2020
I offer my sincere condolences to the Crumbock family, Mike was a pleasure to work with and such a kind person and truly will be missed , Mike always had a story for me ,and shared many laugh...Rest Easy my Friend
Shelly Watson
Coworker
June 10, 2020
My relationship with Mike was through Crown Holdings. My memories of Mike were more than as a client. Golf was our common denominator. A round of golf with Mike was always fun with many laughs. Finally my sympathies go out to the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Jim ONeill
Friend
June 10, 2020
We are so deeply sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Mike was our neighbor on Hegerman Terrance and would always greet you with a smile. We had many great times as neighbors and as friends. We will always keep those memories in our hearts! Rest in peace, Mike. May God bring comfort to Pauline and her sons during this difficult time!
Love, Lou and Chris Contino.
Christina Contino
Friend
June 10, 2020
Lynne Garrow
Friend
June 10, 2020
Mike was such a nice man and always had a smile on his face when we saw him. You could tell how much he loved his family when he spoke about them. We are so sorry for the Crumbock Family loss, I know how very much he will be missed. Praying and thinking of all of you at this very difficult time.
Debbie and Mike O'Brien
Friend
June 10, 2020
I offer my sincere condolences to the Crumbock Family. Im very sad to hear of Mikess passing. We recently worked together in sales at two printing companies. We shared many a lunch, and a ton of laughs. I was always impressed with his technical knowledge, and his steadfast mission to deliver impeccable and devoted service to his customers. But most of all, he beamed everyday about his 3 sons and his grandchildren. Clearly, his family came first. At the office, we often needled him about his love for Penn State, but he always fired back and never wavered. Ill definitely miss his friendship and regret that he left us too soon. RIP Mike
Gregg Clark
Friend
June 9, 2020
Ian very sadden about the passing of Mike I worked with him at different printing companies we always had a lot of laughs!!
He was a great listener and if you needed help he would be right on it
We where out of contact for a couple of years but we saw each other in February
He was very proud of his family and enjoyed every minute of it
My prayers are with the whole Crumbock family!!

Kevin Wingert
Friend
