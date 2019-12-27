|
|
DePRINCE
MICHAEL, SR.
Age 92, of Lewes, DE, Marlton, NJ and Phila., PA died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Phila., PA, he was the son of the late Dominick and Carmella (Paduano) DePrince, both from Naples, Italy. He grew up in a household of 10 children.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen DePrince who passed in 2011. He is survived by his children, Michael DePrince, Jr., Thomas DePrince, Rosemarie Daisey, Helen DePrince, Carolyn DePrince, Margaret Paquette and Vernon Crawford, as well as 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother James DePrince and his wife Jan, his brother John DePrince and his wife Rachel, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. DePrince had worked for both the Philadelphia Inquirer and Jack Frost Sugar and in his later years enjoyed swimming at the YMCA in Rehoboth Beach, DE several days a week, thanks to the efforts of his friends at The Greater Lewes Community Village in Lewes, DE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church located at 100 Willow Bend Road in Marlton, NJ 08053. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 9:45 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. Donations may be made in honor of Mr. DePrince, to his friends at the Greater Lewes Community Village, 16686 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958 302.703.2568.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019