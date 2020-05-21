RUBILLO
MICHAEL E. "MIKE"
On May 19, 2020, of Deptford. Age 94. Loving husband of Mary C. (nee Connelly). Beloved father of Kathryn Huff (Joseph) of Drexel Hill, PA and the late Michael Lamond. Devoted grandfather of Jimmy, Heather, Krista, Melissa, Nicole, Michael Jr., Thomas, Gianna and many great-grandchildren.
Mike was a US WWII Army Veteran serving with the 106th Cavalry, 121st Reconnaissance Squadron and retired from Oscar Mayer after forty-two years. He was a member of VFW Post 816 in Darby, PA. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of NJ, Services will be live streamed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11am at www.boucherfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com
MICHAEL E. "MIKE"
On May 19, 2020, of Deptford. Age 94. Loving husband of Mary C. (nee Connelly). Beloved father of Kathryn Huff (Joseph) of Drexel Hill, PA and the late Michael Lamond. Devoted grandfather of Jimmy, Heather, Krista, Melissa, Nicole, Michael Jr., Thomas, Gianna and many great-grandchildren.
Mike was a US WWII Army Veteran serving with the 106th Cavalry, 121st Reconnaissance Squadron and retired from Oscar Mayer after forty-two years. He was a member of VFW Post 816 in Darby, PA. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of NJ, Services will be live streamed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11am at www.boucherfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.