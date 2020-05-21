MICHAEL E. "MIKE" RUBILLO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUBILLO
MICHAEL E. "MIKE"
On May 19, 2020, of Deptford. Age 94. Loving husband of Mary C. (nee Connelly). Beloved father of Kathryn Huff (Joseph) of Drexel Hill, PA and the late Michael Lamond. Devoted grandfather of Jimmy, Heather, Krista, Melissa, Nicole, Michael Jr., Thomas, Gianna and many great-grandchildren.
Mike was a US WWII Army Veteran serving with the 106th Cavalry, 121st Reconnaissance Squadron and retired from Oscar Mayer after forty-two years. He was a member of VFW Post 816 in Darby, PA. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of NJ, Services will be live streamed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11am at www.boucherfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
My Dad! I will miss you more than words can say. I love you so much., and I know you will watch over all of us. You will be in our hearts forever. Rest peacefully. Forever your daughter Kathryn Ann.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved