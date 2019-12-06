|
AGIN
MICHAEL F.
On Nov. 27, 2019, age 83, of Iowa formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Lovingly survived by wife, Dolores (nee Hilden) as well as many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his parents, Lawrence and Susan and brother, Brian.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 7th, 10 A.M., at St. Anastasia R.C. Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment private at New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryknoll Sisters (www.maryknollsisters.org) Arr.
HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019