MICHAEL F. CONROY Jr.
CONROY
MICHAEL F., JR.
Age 68 years old, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family.
He was the son of the late Michael F. and Helen (nee Cieslak) Conroy. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Leary) Conroy and the loving father of Michael F. Conroy, III and Joseph P. (fianceé-Samantha Mammarelli) Conroy, Sr. He is the dear grandfather to Joseph P. Conroy, Jr. Mike was also the brother of Anne (Mark) McKnight, and the late Claire Saybolt, Joan Nedley, John Conroy, Honey McVey, and Maureen Kolodziej. He is also survived by many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved Villanova basketball, Notre Dame football, coaching kids and to dance! Mike was a member of Iron Workers Local 401 for more than 44 years before retiring in 2013 because of illness.
Due to the pandemic situation the services will be private to the family. The family would appreciate in lieu of any expressions of sympathy that donations in Mike's name are made to Main Line Adult Daycare Center 119 Radnor St., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
A Celebration of his life will occur when the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.
