DOOLEY





Retired, a resident of North Wales, PA died unexpectedly on April 2, 2020, at the age of 78, while at his home.Michael is survived by his loving wife and best friend Marilyn Dooley; his children, his adored twins John and Michael Dooley, stepchildren, Diana, Scott, and Drew Sullivan, and also Lynn Rosenblatt, Kate Farley, and Jeannie Zimmerman, along with brothers Peter, Pat, and sister Rosearie Dooley Baird, many cousins, grandson, and a great-grandson.Michael was born in Philadelphia to John and Marie Dooley. He graduated from Villanova University in 1972, with a business administration degree. He was a management consultant in the mining and oil business for over 40 years. In January 1976, he welcomed two beautiful twin boys, who were the most important and precious part of his life.Michael was a devoted husband and father. He loved reading, computers, traveling, gadgets and of course riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. You could often find him in Best Buy perusing the aisles looking for the next cool thing or reading a novel at home to pass the time. His job took him to so many exotic places around the world. He will be remembered for entertaining stories and generous smile. His love of riding motorcycles took him all throughout the east coast of the USA. He put more miles on it than most people put on their car in a single year and the weather conditions never stopped him from going onwards to his destination smiling the entire way. He was the type of man that would always help others and loved solving problems. Michael chose to live life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Michael had the knack of reaching people in a deep and positive way and everyone could see it. His dry sense of humor kept everyone laughing all the time, no matter where he was. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and loved ones that knew him well.