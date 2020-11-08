Age 83, passed away peace- fully on October 27, 2020, with family at his side. Beloved son of the late Vincent L. Mattia, Sr. and Margaret Connolly Mattia. Loving brother and caretaker of the late Vincent L. Mattia, Jr. Survived by Martin and Mattia family, who cared for him in his final days. Michael attended St. Thomas More High School and Villanova University. He also served in the U. S. Army. Graveside Services to be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Those wishing to attend may meet at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA, 19008, promptly at 11:00 A.M. For those wishing to do so, donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent DePaul, or a charity of their choice
.