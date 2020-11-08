1/
Michael G. Mattia
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83, passed away peace- fully on October 27, 2020, with family at his side. Beloved son of the late Vincent L. Mattia, Sr. and Margaret Connolly Mattia. Loving brother and caretaker of the late Vincent L. Mattia, Jr. Survived by Martin and Mattia family, who cared for him in his final days. Michael attended St. Thomas More High School and Villanova University. He also served in the U. S. Army. Graveside Services to be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Those wishing to attend may meet at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA, 19008, promptly at 11:00 A.M. For those wishing to do so, donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent DePaul, or a charity of their choice.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved