1/
MICHAEL HENRY HYNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HYNES
MICHAEL HENRY
Esquire of Blue Bell, formerly of Jenkintown, August 4, 2020, at Normandy Farms Estates. Survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Joan (nee Koenig). Loving father of Michael Henry, Jr. (Toby Grosswald) and Julia Hynes Shoff (Stephen). "Big Mike" to grandchildren Drew Hynes, Sarah, and Elizabeth Shoff. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, La Salle College High School, or Commonwealth Youthchoirs.

Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved