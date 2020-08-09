HYNESMICHAEL HENRY
Esquire of Blue Bell, formerly of Jenkintown, August 4, 2020, at Normandy Farms Estates. Survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Joan (nee Koenig). Loving father of Michael Henry, Jr. (Toby Grosswald) and Julia Hynes Shoff (Stephen). "Big Mike" to grandchildren Drew Hynes, Sarah, and Elizabeth Shoff. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, La Salle College High School, or Commonwealth Youthchoirs.
