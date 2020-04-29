|
ABRAHAM
DR. MICHAEL I.
On April 28, 2020. Husband of the late Sandra (nee Krause). Father of Dr. Mark Barry Abraham (Robbie) and Nina Ellen Abraham Lieberman (Neil). Grandfather of Sheyenne Leigh Abraham, Vera Hannah-Rose Lieberman and Seth Harry Jacob Lieberman. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, www.pcom.edu, or to Temple Adath Israel, www.adathisrael.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020