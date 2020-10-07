1/1
Michael J. Bonavitacola
1957 - 2020
Of Huntingdon Valley, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by the love of his family on October 4, 2020 at age 63. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Connelly). Devoted father of Nicole (Michael) Del Duke, Michael (Emily) and Erica. Loving grandfather of Connor and Sylvie. Dear brother of Michele (Allen) Chackman and Donna (Frank) Cerami. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished brother-in-law of the Connelly family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 A.M. - 12:45 P.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. Funeral Mass at 1:00 P.M. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements FLUEHR FH - BENSALEM 215-639-3130

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:45 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
