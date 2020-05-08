COLELLO
MICHAEL J. "LOUIE"
Of Fox Chase, born and raised in the Bustleton section of Phila., passed away suddenly on May 6, 2020. Mike attended Maternity B.V.M. Grade School and Archbishop High School for Boys. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1975 to 1985 serving with the 4th Marine Division/Air Wing Transportation Squadron 47 Philadelphia, PA and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1985.
Mike joined the ranks of the Philadelphia Police Department in 1981 and was assigned as a Police Officer to the 17th District, 19th District, Narcotics Bureau/DEA Federal Drug Task Force and the 24th District. Promoted to Police Sergeant in 2007 and assigned to the 5th District and 8th District retiring in 2016 after 34 years. In retirement Mike became a private investigator and security consultant providing services for various companies throughout the Northern and Southern United States. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his friends.
Mike is the son of the late Louis and Frances (nee Macomber). He is survived by his daughter Nicole and son Eric; brother of Louie and sisters Donna Maylie (Bob) and Terri Reyna (Tony).
Family, friends and members of FOP Lodge #5 are invited to gather Wednesday 10 to 11:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by his Service 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cem. Due to the current restrictions the Funeral Home is following the CDC regulations that no more than 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, so there may be a wait time. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.