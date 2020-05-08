MICHAEL J. "LOUIE" COLELLO
1957 - 2020
COLELLO
MICHAEL J. "LOUIE"
Of Fox Chase, born and raised in the Bustleton section of Phila., passed away suddenly on May 6, 2020. Mike attended Maternity B.V.M. Grade School and Archbishop High School for Boys. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1975 to 1985 serving with the 4th Marine Division/Air Wing Transportation Squadron 47 Philadelphia, PA and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1985.
Mike joined the ranks of the Philadelphia Police Department in 1981 and was assigned as a Police Officer to the 17th District, 19th District, Narcotics Bureau/DEA Federal Drug Task Force and the 24th District. Promoted to Police Sergeant in 2007 and assigned to the 5th District and 8th District retiring in 2016 after 34 years. In retirement Mike became a private investigator and security consultant providing services for various companies throughout the Northern and Southern United States. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his friends.
Mike is the son of the late Louis and Frances (nee Macomber). He is survived by his daughter Nicole and son Eric; brother of Louie and sisters Donna Maylie (Bob) and Terri Reyna (Tony).
Family, friends and members of FOP Lodge #5 are invited to gather Wednesday 10 to 11:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by his Service 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cem. Due to the current restrictions the Funeral Home is following the CDC regulations that no more than 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, so there may be a wait time. www.burnsfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
MAY
13
Service
12:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Mike will so so miss you, I cant believe you are gone. Now you are with Mom and Dad. Give them a big hug. Love you always Donna
Donna Maylie
Sister
May 9, 2020
Remember Mike from grade school & high school. He was a great guy! My deepest condolences & sympathy to his friends and family! My prayers are with you.
Richard Murray
Classmate
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Steve Churchill
May 8, 2020
I had the pleasure and honor with working with Mike (after PPD). He was a gentleman, leader, and always kind. It was an honor to become his friend. God Bless my friend.
Frank DiPaolo
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mike was a great cop, a cop's cop. He worked alongside me and had my back multiple times. God bless you and your family! Thank you for your service to your city and country! Rest in peace warrior!
Joe Lynch
Coworker
May 8, 2020
In retirement, Lou was my walking partner. Definitely going to miss the laughs we had. RIP
Jim McDonnell
Friend
May 7, 2020
Always willing to help others and could make anyone Enjoyed the years I knew him and rode our Haleys together. RIP Brother
James Vile
Friend
