Sept. 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his brother Stephen Dempsey (Carolyn). Beloved partner of Gloria McConnell. He is survived by his beloved son Michael J. Dempsey, Jr., loving sister Jo Ann Kelly (Ray), nephew Mark Kelly (Melissa), nieces Amy Kelly (David), Kristin Kelly-Montalvo (Gilberto), Shannon Dempsey, and Gloria's children, Melanie McConnell, Jamie McConnell and Patricia McConnell, 4 grandchildren Gabriella, Olivia, Sean and Hezekiah. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday Evening October 1st from 7 - 9 P.M. at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St., Phila., PA 19130. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.