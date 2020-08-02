DiMARTINOMICHAEL J., JR. "MIKEY"
Age 62, on July 19, 2020. Beloved son of Joan (nee Keller) and the late Michael J., Sr. Cherished brother of Joanne (Dennis) Armour, John, Mark (the late Gina) and Lisa (Joe) Swiacki; also survived by 2 uncles and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday August 8th at 9:30 A.M. at Whitemarsh Cem., 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA. Graveside Service 10 A.M. Contributions in Mikey's memory to Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard Inc., 150 N. Main St., PO Box 367, Ambler, PA 19002.
JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI F.H.