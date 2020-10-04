Michael J. DRISCOLL

Age 87, passed away at home on Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by family. He led Driscoll Construction Co. whose major regional infrastructure projects included the South Street Bridge. Mr. Driscoll was known for his love of family, hard work, rare beef, freshly squeezed OJ, and Ocean City, N.J. He reveled in family gatherings at his home on the bay. Mike was an avid golfer, and treasured a round with buddies at Whitemarsh Valley CC and The Loxahatchee Club in Jupiter, FL. He is survived by beloved wife Peggy O'Neill, children Cathie (Joe Ragg), Michael Jr. (Kim), Anita (Jay Duquette), Jim (Diana), Patti (John McMenaman), and Brian, as well as 17 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Jim, and sister Virginia McGlinn. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct. 6, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill. Visitation 9:30-11 A.M. at Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to La Salle Academy, 1434 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122 or www.lasalleacademy.net
