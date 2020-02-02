|
|
GALLAGHER
MICHAEL J., DDS
Of Horsham Twp., passed away peacefully on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital with family at his side. He was 67. Michael was the loving companion and best friend of Delores McDyre.
Born in Phila., he was the son of the late Mary and Dr. James M. Gallagher. Michael attended La Salle College High School, La Salle University, and Temple University, where he attained his Doctorate in Dental Surgery. In 1979, Michael started his own dental practice in War-rington, PA which he success-fully managed and grew for 40 years. In his free time, Michael enjoyed life to the absolute fullest. Michael and Delores loved to travel, attend sporting events, but more than anything he loved spending time with his family. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing 18 holes with his good friends at Old York Road Country Club. In addition, Michael loved the outdoors, especially when he was fishing and hunting at Mink Pond Club in Bushkill, PA.
In addition to Delores, Michael is survived by his two sons, Shawn Gallagher (Kelly) and Bryan Gallagher; 11 grand-children, Liam, Madelyn, Colin, Montess, Liam, Grace, Ella, Ireland, Jackson, Sophia, Angelica; two sisters, Cathy Marri (Peter), Mary Beth Creveling, a brother-in-law, Joe McMenamin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by a sister, Celia McMenamin and a brother-in-law, Jeff Creveling.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA. Family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 Noon prior to the Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to: La Salle Academy, 1434 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.
SHELLY FUNERAL HOME, Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020