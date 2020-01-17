Home

MICHAEL J. KESSLER

MICHAEL J. KESSLER Notice
KESSLER
MICHAEL J.
Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. Michael was born and raised in Philadelphia. He was an accomplished stain glass artist creating wonderful and creative windows and lamps for both commercial and residential clients. He was also an accomplished amateur golfer, an avid gardener and an excellent table tennis player. He will be sadly missed by his devoted friends, Carlotta LaLa and David Brier as well as loving family members and friends. Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the .

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
