Age 87, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, died on November 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret 'Peggy' (nee O'Rourke) in 1976 and by his second wife Margaret 'Peggie' (nee Cooke) in 2012. He is survived by his son James P. and his wife Jacqueline C. Lyons. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Road, Rydal, PA, where relatives and friends will be received from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Hilary of Poitiers School, 920 Susquehanna Road, Rydal, PA 19046. www.helwegrowlandfh.com