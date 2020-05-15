McHUGH
MICHAEL J.
Age 88, of Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Mike was predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Margaret (his "beautiful Peggy"), his parents Al and Sarah, as well as his brother Al and sister-in-law Reasha. Mike was a Korean War Veteran who honorably served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army, 11th Combat Engineers. A lifelong Phillies and Eagles Fan, Mike enjoyed his Eagles season tickets to the fullest throughout his younger years. Mike especially enjoyed his many visits to Ireland, where he was so warmly hosted by his cousins whom he loved so much. Mike had an incredible work ethic, and was blessed to have a long, happy career as a business products salesman. Mike was a devout Roman Catholic who, until last year, was an usher at St. Cecelia's 9:30 A.M. Sunday mass every week.
Mike is survived by his loving sister, Mary, as well as many devoted relatives and treasured friends who will cherish memories of his beautiful smile, his kindness and generosity, and of course his wonderful story-telling skills. Due to current Coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Angel 34 Foundation, 5611 Hemlock Place, Orefield, PA 18069 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2002 Sproul Rd, Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to JOHN F GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd, Phila., PA 19154. Condolences can be shared at www.johnfgivnish.com/obituaries.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.