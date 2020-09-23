1/1
Michael J. McLaughlin III
84, of Springfield, PA passed away Sept. 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Michael was the son of the late Michael J. and Esther (nee McGinley), Jr. from Wilkes Barre, PA. He was a graduate of Villanova University and very active in Alumni Functions. He was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish. Beloved husband of the late Catherine F. (nee Dougherty), devoted father of Maureen Brady (Michael), Kathleen McLaughlin-Miles (Greg), the late Suzanne and Michael. Cherished Grandfather of Karen (Bill), Lauren (Anthony), Meghan (Zach), Kelly and Emy. Great-Grandfather of Sara, Billy, Bridget, Nella, Magdalena, Charlotte and Helena. Predeceased by his siblings, Alice, Thomas and James. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat., September 26th, 9:30 A.M., Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Private. Arr. O'LEARY F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
