68, of Secane, died October 1, 2020. Born in Darby, he was the son of Yolanda (nee Viola) and the late Michael L. Pelleriti. Michael was a prison guard for 42yrs at the Geo W. Hill Cor. Facility. He was a hard worker and avid Phila Flyers and Eagles fan. He was kind and caring, loved his family and had a great sense of humor. Survivors: daughter, Marlo Pelleriti, brother, James Pelleriti (Jacki), and ex-wife, Margaret Pelleriti. He was also the father of the late Michael A. Pelleriti. Rel. and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Tues, Oct 6, 2020 11am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby. Viewing prior 9am-11am. Burial Holy Cross Cem. Online obit and guestbook www.marvilfuneralhome.com