SCARPELLOAge 99, son of the late Francesco and Maria Frances Scarpello. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary, and beloved wife, Antoinette. Survived by his loving daughter, Mary Frances, son-in-law, Michael Furey, and grandson, Michael Nicholas, who was the light of his life. A graduate of Northeast Catholic H.S. and LaSalle College, served in the Army in WWII, worked for RCA, and then the City of Phila. Finance Dept. as Tech Support Manager. He devoted his life to his family and his Catholic faith.