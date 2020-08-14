1/
MICHAEL J. SCARPELLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCARPELLO
MICHAEL J.
Age 99, son of the late Francesco and Maria Frances Scarpello. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary, and beloved wife, Antoinette. Survived by his loving daughter, Mary Frances, son-in-law, Michael Furey, and grandson, Michael Nicholas, who was the light of his life. A graduate of Northeast Catholic H.S. and LaSalle College, served in the Army in WWII, worked for RCA, and then the City of Phila. Finance Dept. as Tech Support Manager. He devoted his life to his family and his Catholic faith. VolpeFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved