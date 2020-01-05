Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL SLAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. SLAVIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. SLAVIN Notice
SLAVIN
MICHAEL J.
Age 68, on Dec. 31, 2019. Born and raised in Phila. he moved to Bensalem in 1976. He spent his career in the automotive industry. Beloved husband of Denise for 49 years. Loving father of Michael (Janice), Matthew (Andrea) and Brian (Maggie). Brother of Linda. Grandfather of 7. Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 A.M. on Wed., Jan 8th at the JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown with a service at 11 A.M., In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the , 1818 Market St, Phila. PA 19103.
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -