SLAVIN
MICHAEL J.
Age 68, on Dec. 31, 2019. Born and raised in Phila. he moved to Bensalem in 1976. He spent his career in the automotive industry. Beloved husband of Denise for 49 years. Loving father of Michael (Janice), Matthew (Andrea) and Brian (Maggie). Brother of Linda. Grandfather of 7. Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 A.M. on Wed., Jan 8th at the JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown with a service at 11 A.M., In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the , 1818 Market St, Phila. PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020