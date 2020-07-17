WEBERMICHAEL J.
On July 10, 2020, age 73, of Clifton Heights. Michael is survived by his longtime loving companion Sharon Cole, his children Jesse, Rian and Nathan and his adored grand-children Elaina, Kyle, Corinne and Maggie and his siblings Karen, Natalie, Greg and Nina. Graveside Service Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Baily Road, Yeadon. (Please meet at the main gate on Baily Rd.). In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to The American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. PA 19103.