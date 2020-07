WEBEROn July 10, 2020, age 73, of Clifton Heights. Michael is survived by his longtime loving companion Sharon Cole, his children Jesse, Rian and Nathan and his adored grand-children Elaina, Kyle, Corinne and Maggie and his siblings Karen, Natalie, Greg and Nina. Graveside Service Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Baily Road, Yeadon. (Please meet at the main gate on Baily Rd.). In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to The American Cancer Society , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. PA 19103.