MICHAEL JACOBY
JACOBY
MICHAEL
Passed away on June 4, 2020. Beloved son of Lauren Diver Jacoby and Charles Jacoby; loving brother of Gina, Kaitlin and Sophia Jacoby, also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, many friends and teammates. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday 6-8 P.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME 8060 Verree Rd. Phila. PA 19111. Funeral Mass Monday 10 A.M. St. Cecilia Church 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Daniel Sweeney Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 24600 Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wackerman Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
