Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL D'AURIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOSEPH D'AURIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL JOSEPH D'AURIA Notice
D'AURIA
MICHAEL JOSEPH


On February 4, 2020, of King of Prussia, age 87. Survived by wife, Viola May (Owens) D'Auria; sons, John M. and Daniel T. (Diane); grand-children: Nicole (Vic), Christopher, Dana and John Michael; brother, Richard; sister, Elizabeth (Andrew) Carlin; a great-grandchild in June. Pre-ceded in death by grandson, baby Danny. Viewing at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Sat., February 8, 2020 from 9 to 10:15 A.M. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Black Horse Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320. THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at:

www.bacchifh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -