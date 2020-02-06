|
D'AURIA
MICHAEL JOSEPH
On February 4, 2020, of King of Prussia, age 87. Survived by wife, Viola May (Owens) D'Auria; sons, John M. and Daniel T. (Diane); grand-children: Nicole (Vic), Christopher, Dana and John Michael; brother, Richard; sister, Elizabeth (Andrew) Carlin; a great-grandchild in June. Pre-ceded in death by grandson, baby Danny. Viewing at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Sat., February 8, 2020 from 9 to 10:15 A.M. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Black Horse Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320. THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at:
www.bacchifh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020