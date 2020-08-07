1/1
MICHAEL JOSEPH DINNEEN
DINNEEN
MICHAEL JOSEPH


Loving son of Marie Dinneen, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 71 left us much too soon. The first journey in almost 42 years of marriage without his favorite travel companion, his cherished wife Carol. They shared a lifetime of adventure and love of sports. They enjoyed watching their 3 sons and 4 granddaughters play as much as the professionals! Only his surviving brother, Tom had a longer shared history. Mike was loved by too many to list, but most of all by his sons, Michael, Ryan and Brendan and his daughter-in-law Jessica. "Yeye" as he was known by his 4 granddaughters, Avery, Brynn, Dani Marie and Winnie was adored. He was as devoted to them as they were to him. His sly, engaging smile and dry, quiet wit will be missed by dozens of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and innumerable ripples beyond. Mike served on the USS Kitty Hawk during his service to our country in the Navy from 1968-1972. Services will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Warminster. Calling from 9:30-11 A.M. followed by Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Athletes Helping Athletes, AHA Inc. P.O. Box 172 Richboro, PA 18954 or at www.aha-inc.com.

Arrangements by
FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME , Abington.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
