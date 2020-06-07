HORTON
MICHAEL JOSEPH, SR.
May 29, 2020. Cherry Hill NJ, Formerly of Phila. Loving husband of 49 years to Elizabeth (Huggins). Beloved father of William Allen (deceased), Heather Crane (Robert) and Michael J. Jr. Pop-pop to Sarah. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mike was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Army from 1966- 1969. He was the former proprietor of Mike's Deli and Mike's Bikes. His life-long passion for motorcycles led him to be a starting force behind the Delaware Valley Chapter of ABATE. He started the Toys For Tots motorcycle run, which is still one of the largest Toy Runs nationwide. He attended Temple for his CEF and was employed by Enequist Chemical Co. as a technician and sales repre-sentative. Mike was a member of AESF; two time Past Master of Lodge #2; Scottish Rite; American Legion Riders; LuLu Shrine; LuLu Motor Unit; and was a LuLu Shrine Klown. Mike's heart was bigger than life; he touched many and will be truly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mike's wish was that donations go to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital for Children.
Shrinershospitalforchildren.org
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.