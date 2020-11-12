1/1
Michael Kennedy
1958 - 2020
Age 62, of Pennsauken, NJ passed away on November 8, 2020. Mike was a dedicated and devoted husband to his wife Peggy Kennedy, of 32 years who he leaves behind. He was a loving father to all his children; Michael (Mikey), Shawn, Scott Kennedy, Jacqueline Reyes (Bitler), Darlene Margerum, Michelle Beswick (Kennedy) and Steven Michael. He had a bond with each one of them that in his name, they will continue to carry on his memory and carryout all his dreams and life lessons he taught them. Mike was survived, or shall we say "surrounded" by his TEN grandchildren who EVERYBODY knew Mike lived for. They were his pride and joy, his babies; Caitlyn, Makayla (pudding head), Sammy (Papalopolis), Scotty, Audriana (Nanner bananers), Prynce (Pop), Brianna (Bri Bri), Shawn Jr. (Shawnee), Jacqueline (Mamacita) and Steven Michael Jr. (Oopin doopin). Mike was always ready to challenge anyone of them in a game of UNO or Jenga. He was a longtime resident of Pennsauken who was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. Mike was a retired truck driver who drove with Crescent Metal for over 25 years. He lived to work and was always a right hand man giving orders in DIY projects to his son-in-laws, Samuel (Bebo) and Kevin. He was loving brother to Eddie, Karl, the late Joseph Kennedy, Kathy, Linda, Debby, and Karen. Mike was a beloved son in law to Margaret Bitler (Moma), who he spent countless hours with on the front porch. Funeral services will be private for immediate family or by invitation only at the GASKILL BROWN FUNERAL HOME, Merchantville, NJ. For condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
