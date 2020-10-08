1/1
MICHAEL L. HARTUNG
A successful Cherry Hill automobile dealer passed away Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at Cooper Hospital. The son of the late Albert Hartung and Mary Cattaneo (Tripp). Loving Father to Amanda DiMattia (Louis) Andrew (Carrie), and Christopher (Stephanie). Former spouse and best friend to Pam. Adoring Pop-Pop to Lennon, Bodhi, Luke, and Brielle. As a child, Michael resided in Belmar, New Jersey. Growing up on Shark River he learned at a young age to appreciate the water. He raced sail boats competitively up and down the East Coast, and he was an avid fisherman. Being on the water was second nature to him, and some of his fondest memories are being with his family at his shore home in Brigantine, New Jersey. He was also intrigued with aviation, and he spent endless hours building and flying model airplanes. Michael was introduced to the automobile busines at a very young age. He was given an opportunity in 1978 to be part of the purchase of Cherry Hill Porsche and Audi. Talent, hard work, and great employees enabled him to continue his growth with purchasing Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Land Rover and most recently Jaguar. He loved every aspect of the industry and was so proud of the legacy he built. Michael was a philanthropist, and truly believed in giving back and helping those in need. For more than 30 years he was involved with Cooper University Hospital and served as the 1st Vice Chair of The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees. He was a strong advocate for quality health care for all children, especially those in need in the Southern New Jersey area. He was so proud to be part of this hospital. Michael has touched so many lives, and he will truly be missed. All are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at THE HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Face Masks are required inside the funeral home. On Friday morning, all are Invited to meet at St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church: 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 by 10:15 A.M. Face Masks are required, and church staff will be taking temperatures. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 A.M. There is no morning viewing at the funeral home nor church. The Funeral Mass can be viewed simultaneously on the parish website at ww.churchofstandrews.org by scrolling down the homepage to the live feed. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. Family respectfully requests memorial donations in Michael's memory be made to the Cooper University Health Care c/o The Cooper Foundation, Sheridan Pavilion, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103. Donations designated to The Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.healeyfuneralhomes.com under the obituary of Michael L. Hartung.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church
