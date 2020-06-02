MICHAEL MUDERICK
MUDERICK
MICHAEL
May 31, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Prager). Devoted father of Aaron (Elizabeth) Muderick and Joel (Lisa) Muderick. Loving brother of the late Linda Muderick Lipton. Proud grandfather of Sara, Rebecca, Eli and Dylan. Services and interment are private. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Adath Israel, Inglis House, Jewish Federation, Chabad of the Main Line, Lankenau Heart Institute or a charity of the donors choice.www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
