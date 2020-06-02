MUDERICK
MICHAEL
May 31, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Prager). Devoted father of Aaron (Elizabeth) Muderick and Joel (Lisa) Muderick. Loving brother of the late Linda Muderick Lipton. Proud grandfather of Sara, Rebecca, Eli and Dylan. Services and interment are private. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Adath Israel, Inglis House, Jewish Federation, Chabad of the Main Line, Lankenau Heart Institute or a charity of the donors choice.www.levinefuneral.com
MICHAEL
May 31, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Prager). Devoted father of Aaron (Elizabeth) Muderick and Joel (Lisa) Muderick. Loving brother of the late Linda Muderick Lipton. Proud grandfather of Sara, Rebecca, Eli and Dylan. Services and interment are private. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Adath Israel, Inglis House, Jewish Federation, Chabad of the Main Line, Lankenau Heart Institute or a charity of the donors choice.www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.