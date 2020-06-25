MICHAEL OSWALD
June 23, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, PA; beloved husband of Lisa (nee Isaacman); loving father of Nicholas (Susan) Oswald, Sylvan Oswald, Emily (David) Davis, and Jenny Oswald; adoring grandfather of Jack and Jessie Oswald and Lucas, Max, and Noah Davis; devoted brother of Alan (Terri) Oswald, Jeffrey (Debi) Oswald, and Sandra (Frank) Sosta. Funeral services are private. Please see Michael's CaringBridge page for shiva details (www.caringbridge.org/visit/mikeoswald). In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center (foxchase.org/giving).

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
