of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2020. He was 75 years old. Michael was born to Victoria Twaron and James A. Mullen, Sr. in Northeast Philadelphia, PA on September 22, 1944. He attended Bishop Eustace Preparatory High School, Villanova University and Rutgers School of Law. He established his own legal practice for 32 years and was appointed as a Judge in Camden, NJ. He was very influential in many people's lives, both professionally and personally. He was an exemplary husband and father. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Mullen (nee Woodring); his daughters, Kerri-Ann Mullen of San Francisco, CA and Erin Patricia Mullen of Manhattan, NY; his son-in-law, Gianluigi Sala and his brother, James A. Mullen, Jr. (Judith Ann) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Also survived by 6 nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends will gather on August 26, 2020 at 10:45 am at St. Cecilia Church, 4851 Camden Ave., Pennsauken Twp., NJ 08110. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ, will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Liburn, GA 30047. lbda.org/donate.
