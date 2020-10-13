1/
MICHAEL P. "Mickey" ROONEY Sr.
On October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis A. Rooney (nee Murawski). Loving father of Susan Gasiewski (Walt), Michael P. Rooney Jr. (Tina) and the late John Barry Rooney. Also sadly missed by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Betty Lou Crockett, Francis Rooney, Rosemary Kacprowicz and Margaret Ann Verbilla. Mickey was a retiree of Rohm & Haas Co. and employee of Polish Beneficial Association. Mickey was also a member of the Amerian Legion Post 821 and the Saint John Cantius Holy Rosary Society. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 beginning at 9 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Donations to St. John Cantius Church would be appreciated by his family.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
