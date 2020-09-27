Passed away on Sept. 22, 2020 at age 85. Husband to the late Helen (née Donahue) Griffin, he is survived by his companion, Lorraine Szwanki and his children: Michael P. Griffin, Jr. (Jamie), George E. Griffin, Sr. (Deborah), and Kathleen E. Kucowski (Kenneth) along with ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Mike's Life Celebration on Tues., Sept. 29, 2020 from 8 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Dean-Geitner-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7900 Oxford Ave. Phila., PA 19111 followed by his Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Cecilia, 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111 at 10 A.M. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to Rock Ministries, 2755 Kensington Ave. Phila., PA 19134, www.therockphilly.org
. Please view full obituary at www.lifecelebration.com
