1/1
Michael P. GRIFFIN Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Sept. 22, 2020 at age 85. Husband to the late Helen (née Donahue) Griffin, he is survived by his companion, Lorraine Szwanki and his children: Michael P. Griffin, Jr. (Jamie), George E. Griffin, Sr. (Deborah), and Kathleen E. Kucowski (Kenneth) along with ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Mike's Life Celebration on Tues., Sept. 29, 2020 from 8 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Dean-Geitner-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7900 Oxford Ave. Phila., PA 19111 followed by his Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Cecilia, 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111 at 10 A.M. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to Rock Ministries, 2755 Kensington Ave. Phila., PA 19134, www.therockphilly.org. Please view full obituary at www.lifecelebration.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Dean/Geitner/Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Interment
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 26, 2020
You will be missed. Richard always loved you teaching him baseball xo
Sallyanne Wiegand
Family
September 25, 2020
We loved you Uncle Mikethe Griffins are hugging you right now. Grand mom now has her baby back.. thank you for being a kind and loving Uncle. Love, Kathy. John and Sarah and Meilani.
Kathy Griffin Lafferty
Coworker
September 25, 2020
We loved you Uncle Mikethe Griffins are hugging you right now. Grand mom now has her baby back.. thank you for being a kind and loving Uncle. Love, Kathy. John and Sarah and Meilani.
Kathy Griffin Lafferty
Family
September 25, 2020
We loved you Uncle Mikethe Griffins are hugging you right now. Grand mom now has her baby back.. thank you for being a kind and loving Uncle. Love, Kathy. John and Sarah and Meilani.
Kathy Griffin Lafferty
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved