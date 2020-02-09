|
|
SWEENEY
MICHAEL P.
On February 7, 2020. Loving husband of Edna (nee Agnew). Devoted Dad of Lori Blake, Susan Gares, Kelly McCoy, Sean Gares (Elizabeth) and Charles Gares. Gran Michael of 8. Great Gran Pop of one. Brother of William Sweeney (Carol), John Sweeney (Kathy) and the late Sr. Miriam Jude. He will be sadly missed by his nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday Feb. 11 at 9 A.M. at THE REILLY RAKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 2632-34 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., PA 19134. Memorial Service 11 A.M. Interment Private.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020