Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc
1213 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-0950
PASCUCCI
MICHAEL

Entered into eternal rest peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Addeo); also the late MaryAnn (nee Gerace); most loving father of Michael (Kristin) and Christopher; grandfather of Michael, Matthew, and Rosalia; godfather of Andrew Addeo. He also leaves aunts, uncles, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 8 A.M. at the Church of St. Rita of Cascia (Broad and Ellsworth Sts.) for the reposing. Funeral Mass precisely 10 A.M. Ent. New St. Mary Cem. NJ. All contributions in his memory are requested forwarded to The Multiple Myeloma Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
