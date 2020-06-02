BOYETTE
MICHAEL PAUL
63, of Elkins Park, PA, died at home surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Randi; father to Joshua, Sarah (Daniel Sussman) and Daniel; grandfather to Anna and Cora; son of Beatrice (Ovid Paul, d. 2002) of St. Petersburg, FL; brother to Lisa and Richard (Christy); devoted in-law, uncle, great-uncle and cousin. Michael wrote ten books, including "Let it Burn," and was a valued mentor, co-worker and friend. A talented guitarist and organic gardener, he was admired for his unwavering love for his family, his brilliance, humor, kindness and quiet warmth. Michael was particularly proud of winning the New Yorker cartoon caption contest in September 2014. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in October 2018 and faced his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He was interred at King David Memorial Park on May 28, in accordance with his Jewish faith. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Holocaust and Jewish Resistance Teachers' Program, Anti-Defamation League, MANNA, or KAVOD SHEF (Philadelphia/Cherry Hill).www.levinefuneral.com
MICHAEL PAUL
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.