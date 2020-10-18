October 16, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Grace (nee Palladino). Father of Michael Pilla, Jr (Diane), Stephen J. Pilla (Kathleen) and Andrea (Roddy) Campbell. Grandfather of James, Dana (Ian), and Nicholas Pilla, Alicia (Dave) Grinnell and Andrea Campbell (Rob), Lauren (Andy) Keif and Jenna (Casey) Dunn. Great Grandfather of Jack and Lillian Keif. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Bernard Parish, 7341 Cottage St., Phila, PA 19136 or Caring for Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Phila, PA 19154. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, 9 A.M. at St. Bernard Church, 7341 Cottage St., Phila, PA 19136. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private. www.burnsfuneralhome.com