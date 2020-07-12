1/
MICHAEL R. DILLON Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DILLON
MICHAEL R. SR.
On June 9, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 77. Husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee McCaffrey), devoted father of Michael R. Jr.
(Dawn), Anne Therese Dillon (Brian) and Peter Dillon. Brother of William Dillon and Kathleen Himan, 6 grand children and 2 great grand children. Funeral Mass Tues. July 14, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or The Cradle Society, Evanston, IL

www.lownes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lownes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved