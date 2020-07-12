DILLONMICHAEL R. SR.
On June 9, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 77. Husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee McCaffrey), devoted father of Michael R. Jr.
(Dawn), Anne Therese Dillon (Brian) and Peter Dillon. Brother of William Dillon and Kathleen Himan, 6 grand children and 2 great grand children. Funeral Mass Tues. July 14, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or The Cradle Society, Evanston, IL
