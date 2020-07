HACKMAN





64, of Paoli, Pa. passed away suddenly on July 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Charlene; daughter Chelsea (husband Louis Delmonte Jr.); son Sean, grandson Louis III; as well as 6 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's honor to: Provco/UIF; P.O. Box 190 Villanova, PA 19085-0190, 610- 520-0180 ext. 222. For more information, please visit: www.Allevafuneralhome.com Arr: are with