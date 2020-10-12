MICHAEL R. STANDEN

Suddenly on Oct. 9, 2020 age 58 of Broomall. Belolved husband of Diane A. (nee Zepka). Devoted father of Michael R. Jr. (Deana), Brad T. (Ashley) and Sean J. and the late Alyssa M. Grandfather of Delaney and Tripp Standen. Son of Richard Standen and the late Elisabeth. Brother of Karen Standen and the late Thomas. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, West Chester Pike, Newtown Square where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415. Int. private. loganvideonfuneralhome.com