MICHAEL R. STANDEN
Suddenly on Oct. 9, 2020 age 58 of Broomall. Belolved husband of Diane A. (nee Zepka). Devoted father of Michael R. Jr. (Deana), Brad T. (Ashley) and Sean J. and the late Alyssa M. Grandfather of Delaney and Tripp Standen. Son of Richard Standen and the late Elisabeth. Brother of Karen Standen and the late Thomas. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, West Chester Pike, Newtown Square where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415. Int. private. loganvideonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
10:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
