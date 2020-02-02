|
SHARP
MICHAEL RUST "RUSTY"
79, of Bryn Mawr, PA and Hobe Sound, FL died peacefully on January 28th., 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Nancy Cheney Day. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginny Williams (Carter) of Rosemont, PA and Emily Fearey (Topher) of Baltimore, MD, and five wonderful grandchildren, Cal and Cheney Williams and Ashley, Tucker and Hadley Fearey. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 7th at The Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.mainlinehealth.org or The Church of The Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.theredeemer.org
