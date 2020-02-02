Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of the Redeemer
230 Pennswood Road
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
79, of Bryn Mawr, PA and Hobe Sound, FL died peacefully on January 28th., 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Nancy Cheney Day. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginny Williams (Carter) of Rosemont, PA and Emily Fearey (Topher) of Baltimore, MD, and five wonderful grandchildren, Cal and Cheney Williams and Ashley, Tucker and Hadley Fearey. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 7th at The Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.mainlinehealth.org or The Church of The Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.theredeemer.org

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020
